Camp report: Dee Alford shines (again), Deion Jones and notes from open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA – Dee Alford is a cornerback by trade. A CB will show up next to his name on the roster, but the CFL standout who went to high school in Griffin, Ga. describes himself slightly different.

"I'm a playmaker," Alford said. "I played basketball all my life. So I see ball, I get ball. I just try to high point it. I want to be the first one to get my hands on it. That's what I do every time I step on the field. I try to find ways to impact the game and help out my team."

He certainly made an impact on the first preseason game in Detroit. He had eight tackles, allowed five catches for 33 yards on nine targets and had one athletic interception you've just got to see.

He read the route perfectly, undercut the Lions receiver and made the pick.

Alford called his shot somewhat before the Lions game in a conversation with A.J. Terrell.

"I told him I thought I was going to get my hands on the ball," Alford said. "He gave me even more confidence in that conversation, saying that I was good enough to go do it. He told me to do my job and have fun with the opportunity. That's what I did."

While most fans made note of his in-game interception, Alford's a player who flashes day in and day out. He's less concerned about a highlight than a body of work over the course of the spring and summer, which he hopes is strong enough to make the 53-man roster.

That would be a major accomplishment for someone coming from the CFL, but it's realistic after the way he has played and the volume of first team reps he's getting.

He made nice pass breakup in one-on-ones Monday night and intercepted Marcus Mariota on a deep shot down the right sideline.