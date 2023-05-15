'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Regardless, the Falcons as an organization seemed to have liked what they saw in Mobile and were willing to take the chance on this project.

Bergeron will have a lot to learn and the rookie learning curve could be steep when the pads are put on. When asked about the difference and transition Bergeron said, "At tackle you have three kicks before things start happening, at guard everything happens right now. One step and they're on you."

After the draft, Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said, "I think it's important for a lineman to be able to show that versatility that you have the ability to play multiple positions up front."

This versatility will come in handy in July when camp starts. Although the Falcons started a plethora of left guards Bergeron will still have to compete. Matt Hennessy and Jaylen Mayfield will both be in the running for that same position.

"I don't put pressure on myself," Bergeron said when asked if he felt an expectation to come in and play right away. "I'm going to give my hundred percent every day and see where that takes me."