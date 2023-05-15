'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Syracuse product has played tackle throughout his athletic career as an offensive lineman

May 15, 2023 at 02:23 PM
Kobe Scales
Kobe Scales

AtlantaFalcons.com contributor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The speculation around 38th overall pick Matthew Bergeron, was all but put to rest at Falcons rookie minicamp.

Well, maybe. We will see what actually happens when the team suits up for training camp come July. But, for now, Matthew Bergeron has moved inside to play guard.

Remember, when the Falcons traded two picks to the Colts, moving from 44th to 38th to take the four-year offensive tackle out of Syracuse? There was at least a little confusion. Confusion because the team signed Kaleb McGary to a three-year deal this year and extended Jake Matthews' contract last year.

No way they traded up to take a tackle to sit behind veterans.

So why Bergeron? Well, as it seems for now, Bergeron will be moving inside to provide stability for an already impressive offensive line, an offensive line that led the team to a top 3 rushing attack in the league last season. He could be an important part of that group, with a real shot to compete for the starting spot at left guard.

In the two years prior to this one, the organization has drafted 10 players from the Senior Bowl alone.

The love of the Senior Bowl comes into play for Bergeron because his first experience playing guard was at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Bergeron recalls being told in team meetings one morning that he would be moving inside. With no second thought, he did it.

"This is Day 3, if you count Senior Bowl practice, I think I'm picking it up well," Bergeron said when asked about the transition in his first few days at guard.

Regardless, the Falcons as an organization seemed to have liked what they saw in Mobile and were willing to take the chance on this project.

Bergeron will have a lot to learn and the rookie learning curve could be steep when the pads are put on. When asked about the difference and transition Bergeron said, "At tackle you have three kicks before things start happening, at guard everything happens right now. One step and they're on you."

After the draft, Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said, "I think it's important for a lineman to be able to show that versatility that you have the ability to play multiple positions up front."

This versatility will come in handy in July when camp starts. Although the Falcons started a plethora of left guards Bergeron will still have to compete. Matt Hennessy and Jaylen Mayfield will both be in the running for that same position.

"I don't put pressure on myself," Bergeron said when asked if he felt an expectation to come in and play right away. "I'm going to give my hundred percent every day and see where that takes me."

Versatility being on Bergeron's side means that, even if he does not start right away, he could see playing time at either guard or tackle. Though, this is speculatory -- do not quote me -- and will definitely be something to keep an eye on come July when camp kicks off.

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice: Day 3

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the final day of the 2023 rookie minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
