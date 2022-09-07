NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up 

Videos EARNING Your Spot - Making the Team | On The Rise 2022

Videos Pelissero: 'Good' chance Drake London will play Week 1 vs. Saints

Videos What it means to be a Falcon | Season Kickoff 2022

Videos Arthur Smith: 'preparing for week one' | Press Conference

Videos Top A.J. Terrell moments from AT&T Training Camp | Highlights

Videos 'GMFB' Fantasy Hotline answers biggest question marks about Kyle Pitts ahead of season

Videos The Best Of Mic'd Up | 2022 AT&T Training Camp | Wired

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'putting it all together' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith: 'confident in the guys they chose' | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons Initial 53-man Roster Reactions | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Who said Longsnappers can't be Mic'd up | Liam McCullough | Wired

Videos A.J. Terrell: Secondary is, 'just trying to bring some swagger' | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith says roster will be 'fluid' this week, ahead of 53-roster decisions.

Videos Tough cuts and surprise inclusions: Projecting Falcons initial 53-man roster | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Falcons' top plays vs. Jaguars Preseason Week 3 | Highlights

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to media after first NFL start against the Jaguars | Press Conference

Videos Abdullah Anderson on defense's focus to 'stop the run' | Postgame press conference

Videos Arnold Ebiketie on defense 'getting opportunity to pass rush' in preseason win | Postgame press conference

Videos Isaiah Oliver: 'We have a lot more depth at all positions' | Postgame press conference

Videos Jaguars vs. Falcons Preseason Week 3 | Extended Highlights

Videos Head Coach Arthur Smith postgame press conference | Jaguars vs. Falcons

Videos Troy Andersen's blitzing QB hurry creates INT for Falcons defense

Videos Corey Ballentine in perfect spot to snag tipped-ball interception for Falcons

Videos Tyler Allgeier plows forward for Falcons' third rush TD of game

Videos Sideline Access: Allgeier plows into the endzone for his second touchdown of the day

Videos Caleb Huntley unleashes hurdling spike after TD run

Videos Ridder eludes rush, delivers sidearm pass to Firkser for 21-yard gain

Videos KeeSean Johnson turns Ridder's 10-yard pass into a HUGE 35-yard gain

Videos Ridder's 35-yard launch to Darby couldn't be placed better

Videos Qadree Ollison follows blocked punt with TD run on next play

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Quinton Bell explodes through line for blocked punt and near-TD

Videos Sideline Access: Quinton Bell dives in to the block the punt leading to a Falcons touchdown

Videos Sideline Access: Ridder rifles it to Allgeier with the quick strike score for the rookies

Videos Ridder's 17-yard laser pinpoints Byrd on third-and-8

Videos Rookie TD connection! Ridder hits Allgeier on the numbers for 2-yard score

Videos 'GMFB' | Five players to watch in Preseason Week 3: Bernhardt fights for a spot

Videos Atlanta Falcons final joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars | AT&T Training Camp

Videos Arthur Smith: "I love coaching these guys" | AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos "I just did that cause I'm mic'd up" | Mike Ford Jr. mic'd up