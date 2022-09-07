NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up 

The Power Rankings are back. That means the 2022 regular season is right around the corner. Like, really close. Which is fun.
RELATED CONTENT:
And, when we get this close, tradition dictates we've gotta put the league in order. This hierarchy will change drastically once we start playing games and teams establish themselves. That means we'll see some swings in the lower and middle tiers as well when, thankfully, we can start looking at teams as they are over what we think they could be.
Falcons expectations are low -- Arthur Smith has been clear he and his team doesn't care even a little bit about them -- and now's the time to start exceeding them.
That what many will try and do. So, just because a team's near the bottom of this list doesn't mean they'll stay there long.
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!