NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up 

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

Sep 07, 2022 at 12:01 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Power Rankings are back. That means the 2022 regular season is right around the corner. Like, really close. Which is fun.

And, when we get this close, tradition dictates we've gotta put the league in order. This hierarchy will change drastically once we start playing games and teams establish themselves. That means we'll see some swings in the lower and middle tiers as well when, thankfully, we can start looking at teams as they are over what we think they could be.

Falcons expectations are low -- Arthur Smith has been clear he and his team doesn't care even a little bit about them -- and now's the time to start exceeding them.

That what many will try and do. So, just because a team's near the bottom of this list doesn't mean they'll stay there long.

(0-0)
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl champs stay on top until somebody knocks them down a peg.
(0-0)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
This just feels like Buffalo’s year.
(0-0)
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady in a (presumptive) swan song season seems like a tough act to beat.
(0-0)
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
The defending AFC champs aren’t taking a backslide with Joey Burrow running the show.
(0-0)
5
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Don’t think the Tyreek Hill loss will slow K.C. down one bit.
(0-0)
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers won’t let a downgraded receiver corps hold the Packers back.
(0-0)
7
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Matt Ryan’s gonna have that offense humming. He and Jonathan Taylor are going to be hard to stop.
(0-0)
8
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have the weirdest quarterback situation West of Carolina. If they can get it worked out, they’re a legit Super Bowl contender.
(0-0)
9
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa coming off opposite edges? Good luck, opposing offenses.
(0-0)
10
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in the same pattern? Good luck, opposing defenses.
(0-0)
11
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons says he wants to be known as the NFL’s best player. He could be ranked among them with another dominant year.
(0-0)
12
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The Broncos are the lowest-ranked AFC West team. And they’re 12th!!! That division is loaded.
(0-0)
13
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are stacked in so many spots. They’ll still only go as far as Jalen Hurts takes them.
(0-0)
14
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee just feels so reliant on Derrick Henry right now. Gotta keep him healthy.
(0-0)
15
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens might need an MVP-type season from Lamar Jackson to make a playoff run. If he gives them one, he’s gonna get really expensive.
(0-0)
16
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They’re in a brutal division. Can they hold up down the stretch and snag a wild card spot?
(0-0)
17
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That New Orleans defense is le-git. Can Jameis Winston get the offense going? That’s a major question mark entering the season.


(0-0)
18
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have firepower to spare. Can Tua get those weapons the ball? Gotta see it to believe it.
(0-0)
19
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Those preseason reports on New England’s offense were…not…great. Pats might miss Josh McDaniels more than previously thought.
(0-0)
20
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
I’ve known Kevin O’Connell since he was a college quarterback. Great human. Super smart. He’ll get the Vikings going in no time.
(0-0)
21
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh went with Mitch Trubisky over Kenny Pickett. Interesting. But I don’t question Mike Tomlin. Ever.
(0-0)
22
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Good team with Jacoby Brissett at the helm for some time could lead to a rough start.
(0-0)
23
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They employ the Nos. 1 and 3 overall NFL Draft picks and didn’t take either guy. That’s a sign their QB position isn’t in great hands.
(0-0)
24
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders willingly traded for Carson Wentz after all he did (or didn’t do) in Indy. Shocker. I would’ve taken Jimmy G any day.
(0-0)
25
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell has Detroit trending in the right direction. And he’ll bite your kneecap if you say otherwise. And, no, that joke will never get old.
(0-0)
26
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
I can hear you calling this a homer ranking already. Most power rankings have the Falcons in the bottom three. I’ve seen the Falcons work all summer. This team is better than you think.
(0-0)
27
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags could be a lot better after last year’s rock bottom, but they’ve gotta prove worthy of greater esteem.
(0-0)
28
Giants_table
New York Giants
Brian Daboll will have a positive impact, but Daniel Jones sure ain’t Josh Allen.
(0-0)
29
Jets_table
New York Jets
Gang Green is counting on a lot of young players to make an immediate impact. And Joe Flacco. And then Zach Wilson to come back healthy and thrive. No way all those things go right.
(0-0)
30
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears have so much work to do building around Justin Fields, so they can give their young quarterback a real chance to thrive.
(0-0)
31
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Going from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith/Drew Lock will prompt a free fall in league standings.
(0-0)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Lovie Smith is a good coach, not a miracle worker. It will take some time to get the Texans off the mat.
