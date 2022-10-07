Falcons Daily: Why filling in for Kyle Pitts is no straight swap

London's rookie season is off to a strong start, with 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. Zaccheaus has been near perfect with his opportunities, securing 10 receptions for 174 yards and a score on as many targets.

Zaccheaus, like Smith, was quick to remind that it'll take everyone doing a bit more to make sure the offense doesn't slip.

"It's what the coaches preach all the time, that everybody has to be ready to perform their responsibilities at a high level," Zaccheaus said. "And that's not just when guys are out. It's every week. You never know what could happen. The coaches to a good job communicating that point and the players do a good job of making sure they're ready."

The Falcons might not have to prepare for a game without Pitts for long. Smith doesn't believe the injury will keep him out an extended stretch.

"It's nothing major," Smith said. "Regardless of stats, Kyle is having a terrific year. He's having a huge impact. It's a long season and he's a really tough guy. You have to assess it as a staff. He's not at 100 [percent] – a lot of guys aren't – but we don't want it to become something that lingers. It's where he's at right now. We feel like it's the best move for him.

"…We don't expect it to be anything long term."

Smith on Rush release

The Falcons released starting nose tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday, which could be considered a surprise move. Smith didn't dive too far into the team's reasoning for the cut, but he did address it in a Friday meeting with the media.

"There are some things I'll keep private, but there's nothing major," Smith said. "This is a performance business."

The Falcons don't have another player of Rush's monster size – he was listed at 360 pounds – but will use other options on the defensive interior. Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne could see more snaps, and the Falcons could use a practice squad elevation to fortify their ranks.

Could Oliver be active vs. Tampa Bay?

The Falcons designated Isaiah Oliver to return off injured reserve, opening a 21-day practice window to get him ready for a possible addition to the active roster. Could that happen before Sunday? It's possible.