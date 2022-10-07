Nerdy Birds: Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are next men up, Marcus Mariota makes a play, and Grady Jarrett comes up clutch 

Huntley flashed in the preseason but, with limited carries to go around in a crowded room, he was signed to the practice squad. The loss of Damien Williams to a rib injury in Week 1 saw Huntley elevated to the active roster in Week 2 but he only got one carry in that game. A run-heavy game plan and Patterson missing two days of practice in Week 4 saw him elevated once again and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Huntley was the big beneficiary of the Falcons 10 play, 10-run drive to start the fourth quarter as he toted the rock eight times and punched in a 5-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 17-13 lead.