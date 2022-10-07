Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts ruled out of Week 5 clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tight end Kyle Pitts has been formally ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons announced on Friday.

The second-year pro was the only player listed on the team's official injury report.

Pitts didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, falling in line with the fact he's now unavailable for this divisional matchup.

Playing any game without Pitts is a significant blow to Atlanta's offense, one intensified by Cordarrelle Patterson being placed on injured reserve just days before. The Falcons are down their two best and most versatile skill players, meaning the team will rely more on Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and young runners Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier.