Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts ruled out of Week 5 clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons must make-do without star tight end in Tampa Bay

Oct 07, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tight end Kyle Pitts has been formally ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons announced on Friday.

The second-year pro was the only player listed on the team's official injury report.

Pitts didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, falling in line with the fact he's now unavailable for this divisional matchup.

Playing any game without Pitts is a significant blow to Atlanta's offense, one intensified by Cordarrelle Patterson being placed on injured reserve just days before. The Falcons are down their two best and most versatile skill players, meaning the team will rely more on Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and young runners Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier.

Marcus Mariota, the aforementioned healthy skill players and a quality offensive line must generate enough points to compete with Tampa Bay's star-studded attack led by Tom Brady, in a game where the winner takes sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

