'He is spearheading that effort:' How Grady Jarrett's elevated play, leadership has set Falcons defensive tone

Falcons coaches are actively working to put Jarrett in position to make the big plays he's making individually, which, as he'd surely want me to point out, are done to help the whole.

"We've done a lot of things different. We have," head coach Arthur Smith said. "I don't know how much teams have been paying attention to him, but we've done a lot of things differently. It's a give-and-take. To put more context to it, there are a lot of things we've done differently with him. They've tried to adapt. He plays a lot of different spots for us. Certainly, he's accounted for every play and that's kind of the give-and-take of what you're doing and as versatile as we try to play."

Jarrett is making plays in higher volume, but he chose instead to focus on his role as tone setter and the accomplishments of those around him.

"You want to make progress and we've done that," Jarrett said. "And seeing some of these young guys make plays has been awesome. Dee Alford closed it out for us, and Richie Grant did the week before. We're seeing young edge rushers like [Arnold] Ebiketie come alive. [Lorenzo] Carter has been great for us and seeing TQ [Ta'Quon Graham] turning into what I knew he could be, which has been great. It's encouraging and I'm super excited to be part of this team. I truly believe there are good things ahead of us."

It's clear from speaking to other defenders that Jarrett is striking a proper tone as an example and an executer, willing his team to be better.