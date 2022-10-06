Falcons release veteran defensive tackle 

Interior lineman had started all four games this season

Oct 06, 2022 at 03:53 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have released defensive tackle Anthony Rush, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

The interior lineman started all four games so far this season, with seven tackles to his credit, and had 87 defensive snaps on the ledger.

RELATED CONTENT:

There was no corresponding move announced with Rush's release. The Falcons roster currently sits at 52.

Abdullah Anderson is listed behind Rush on the team's depth chart and could play inside more regularly, on rushing downs especially. Timmy Horne's also available for more playing time.

Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham are mainstays on a defensive line that has gone through a lot already this season. They've lost several, including Marlon Davidson and Vincent Taylor, to injury.

Derrick Tangelo and new signing Jaleel Johnson are also available on the practice squad, should the team choose to use a standard elevation on either of them.

That unit will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a clash of two teams sitting atop the NFC South.

kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

'He is spearheading that effort:' How Grady Jarrett's elevated play, leadership has set Falcons defensive tone

Veteran defensive lineman off to a hot start, with 3.5 sacks and 14 QB pressures through four games

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts as Buccaneers practice week continues

Punter Bradley Pinion returns back for Thursday's practice

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Raymond James Stadium

news

'It's just the feel of getting back to football': Isaiah Oliver ready for his return back to the field

Falcons designated Oliver to return off injured reserve on Wednesday

news

Falcons Daily: Inside the rejuvenation of Atlanta's run game

At the end of the 2021 regular season, the Falcons had one of the worst rushing performances (statistically) in the league. Four games into 2022, and that is no longer the case.

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Kyle Pitts status as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Punter Bradley Pinion missed practice Wednesday due to a personal matter

news

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, making up for Cordarrelle Patterson loss, Isaiah Oliver and other IR return candidates

We also discuss Drew Dalman, Elijah Wilkinson and the resurgent Falcons offensive line in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons designate defensive back to return off injured reserve

Isaiah Oliver's 21-day practice window starts on Wednesday

news

'It feels like we're trailblazers': Montana girls flag football teams meet Falcons in Seattle

While the Falcons were out on the west coast to face the Seahawks last week, they invited a group of 75 girls and their flag football coaches from Montana for a weekend of football.

news

'It puts things in perspective': Falcons players clean up Atlanta park in annual Hometown Huddle event

Jake Matthews, Kyle Pitts and Marcus Mariota join season ticket members, volunteers in Anderson Park clean-up project

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of 2022 NFL regular season

Young runners must step up with Cordarrelle Patterson on IR

Top News

'He is spearheading that effort:' How Grady Jarrett's elevated play, leadership has set Falcons defensive tone

Falcons release veteran defensive tackle

Week 5 Practice | 10.06.22

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts as Buccaneers practice week continues

Advertising