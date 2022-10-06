Falcons release veteran defensive tackle 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have released defensive tackle Anthony Rush, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

The interior lineman started all four games so far this season, with seven tackles to his credit, and had 87 defensive snaps on the ledger.

There was no corresponding move announced with Rush's release. The Falcons roster currently sits at 52.

Abdullah Anderson is listed behind Rush on the team's depth chart and could play inside more regularly, on rushing downs especially. Timmy Horne's also available for more playing time.

Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham are mainstays on a defensive line that has gone through a lot already this season. They've lost several, including Marlon Davidson and Vincent Taylor, to injury.

Derrick Tangelo and new signing Jaleel Johnson are also available on the practice squad, should the team choose to use a standard elevation on either of them.