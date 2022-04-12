Falcons have No. 8 overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons enter the 2022 NFL Draft armed with nine picks, including five in the top 82 selections. The No. 8 overall pick is the team's prized possession, which was secured with a 7-10 record in the 2021 season.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Falcons were in contention for a playoff spot late but ultimately fell short of that goal, ending up with a top 10 pick based partially on tiebreakers.
They also added selections from a pair of big trades, acquiring the No. 43 selection as part of compensation package for Julio Jones and No. 82 for quarterback Matt Ryan.
Here's a full list of Falcons 2022 NFL Draft picks:
Round 1: No. 8 overall
Round 2: No. 43, No. 58 (via Titans)
Round 3: No. 74, No. 82 (via Colts)
Round 4: No. 114
Round 5: No. 151
Round 6: No. 190, No. 213 (compensatory)
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!