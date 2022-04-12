Falcons have No. 8 overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

A full list of nine Falcons picks, including five in the top 82 overall

Apr 12, 2022 at 04:09 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

terry.fontenot.combine
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons enter the 2022 NFL Draft armed with nine picks, including five in the top 82 selections. The No. 8 overall pick is the team's prized possession, which was secured with a 7-10 record in the 2021 season.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons were in contention for a playoff spot late but ultimately fell short of that goal, ending up with a top 10 pick based partially on tiebreakers.

They also added selections from a pair of big trades, acquiring the No. 43 selection as part of compensation package for Julio Jones and No. 82 for quarterback Matt Ryan.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Here's a full list of Falcons 2022 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 8 overall

Round 2: No. 43, No. 58 (via Titans)

Round 3: No. 74, No. 82 (via Colts)

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 190, No. 213 (compensatory)

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Rankings the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Spoiler alert: Edge rusher is No. 1, because, duh.

news

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Atlanta signs Anthony Firkser on one-year deal.

news

A.J. Terrell driven by 'honor and responsibility' to give back to Atlanta

Falcons cornerback holds strong bond to the community that helped him thrive

news

Eight at No. 8: Could Malik Willis be the Falcons future franchise quarterback?

Willis' sky-high potential could convince the Falcons to invest in him as their franchise quarterback as they move into the post Matt Ryan era.

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith working with Marcus Mariota, Malik Willis and Feleipe Franks

We talk a lot about quarterbacks in this pass-happy mailbag

news

Wyche: Why edge rusher could be Falcons focus in NFL Draft's first round

Falcons must get better affecting the passer after just 18 sacks in 2021

news

Report: Falcons set to meet with another quarterback

Sam Howell is the third quarterback reportedly meeting with the Falcons this week.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

Charles Cross headed to Atlanta after early run on edge rushers in a Scott/Tori mashup mock

news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and NFL Draft targets if Falcons trade back

We address all that, plus updated team needs in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons add another cornerback to 2022 roster

Mike Ford comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal.

news

Report: A second quarterback scheduled to visit Falcons

Atlanta is doing its due diligence in debriefing possible quarterback candidates.

Top News

Rankings the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Eight at No. 8: Could Malik Willis be the Falcons future franchise quarterback?

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith working with Marcus Mariota, Malik Willis and Feleipe Franks

Advertising