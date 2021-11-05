Wyche: What Falcons must do over make-or-break stretch, starting with Saints

Quarterback Jameis Winston sustained a season-ending torn ACL injury and was replaced by journeyman, Trevor Siemian. Siemian managed New Orleans to an impressive 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. It wasn't Siemian so much for the win, as it was the defense that elevated once again to bring New Orleans to 5-2 – a half game behind the Bucs in the NFC South.

Mind you, this is a Saints team that hasn't had its best wide receiver, Michael Thomas, all season long, and has been and will be without key players moving forward. No excuses. Just a will and poise to find a way most of the time.

Despite losing Winston, the Saints are getting healthier on offense and they just got back two key defensive linemen in Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata and linebacker Kwon Alexander to strengthen a unit that has kept New Orleans in the playoff hunt most of the season.

It either will be Siemian or Taysom Hill, who has been out because of concussion at quarterback when Atlanta travels to New Orleans. The Falcons will have the edge at quarterback for sure.

But will the Falcons' defense make either Saints quarterback uncomfortable enough to falter? Even if it does, will Atlanta capitalize?

More importantly, can Atlanta’s run defense, which just gave up 203 rushing yards to a Carolina team that no one would consider bullies, slow down Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram? Running the ball successfully is the easiest way to take pressure off Siemian or Hill, right?

These were the same questions last season when the Falcons had to face Hill twice last season in a month, failing both times. Sure, last season was last season, but the point is, New Orleans was vulnerable at quarterback and still found a way to win.