Bair: Falcons let golden opportunity slip away in loss to Panthers

Oct 31, 2021 at 06:40 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – The Falcons found their way to .500 rather quickly after an 0-2 start. They won three of four, including two in a row heading into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

They sat on the NFC's playoff bubble approaching midseason -- I say that more as a barometer of conference standing over a real postseason projection -- a position they were never in a year ago. They were finding ways to win, scrubbing old narratives with a magic eraser.

Those efforts produced an opportunity to surge ahead against a struggling team, to hold a winning record for the first time since 2017. It doubled as a chance to win one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time this season, something important to head coach Arthur Smith and his Falcons.

Lots of good could've come from a quality performance here in Week 8. All that went by the wayside in a 19-13 loss to Carolina.

"There was an opportunity here, to carry the momentum," linebacker Foye Oluokun said. "We really wanted to win that game. We expected to win that game, but we didn't. There's nothing left to do but get back to work and get the next 'W'."

Oluokun's right about a few things there. For one, they can't change the past. The Falcons have to flush this quickly and move on. Any lingering effects from Sunday's disappointment won't help them beat the Saints next week.

It's also not the end of the known universe. I'm not trying to make it seem that way.

It should be said, however, this was a winnable game there for the taking in the fourth quarter despite the Falcons looking as disjointed as they did. They couldn't fix game-long problems stopping the Panthers ground game or finding the offensive momentum required to finish drives in a low-possession game.

That produced a result that you might look at in January and identify as one you had to have. Things get tight down the stretch, often with final positioning decided by a single win or even a series of tiebreakers. Losing a division game, a conference game, doesn't help you in those regards.

Winning is hard in this league. Capitalizing on golden opportunities to do so is essential.

Game Photos | Week 8 Falcons vs Carolina

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 8 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sidelines during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sidelines during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 pursues Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 pursues Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 reacts after play against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 reacts after play against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after a first down during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after a first down during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sack the Panthers quarterback during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sack the Panthers quarterback during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sack the Panthers quarterback during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sack the Panthers quarterback during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a big hit during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs down field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs down field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt #12 punts against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt #12 punts against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 force an incomplete pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 force an incomplete pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons defense make a big stop against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Falcons defense make a big stop against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs for yards against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs for yards against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 moments before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 moments before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 moments before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 moments before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Freddie Falcon waves a flag before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Freddie Falcon waves a flag before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail image during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail image during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Roof opens before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Roof opens before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 walks to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 walks to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

That said, nobody hits on every single one. That Washington game was a contest the Falcons absolutely should've won. That's a belief still held, but the conviction waned after the Falcons won their next two.

That could easily happen to this Panthers game. Get hot for a prolonged period and missteps like this simply wash away.

That was essentially Smith's sentiment after the game. He understands the Falcons should've done better in several areas. They needed to in order to win this one. There is, however, plenty of time remaining to achieve their goals for the season.

"That's one game. We have 10 to go," Smith said. "We have a long, long season ahead of us. So here we are, 3-4. It's not where we want to be, but we have a lot of football [left]."

