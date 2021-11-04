With Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram looming, the Falcons run defense has challenge ahead 

Control. Handle. Contain. Those are the words this defense will try to live by as they travel to New Orleans this weekend.

And even though we've spent a lot of time discussing the Saints running backs, Pees actually pointed out in his press conference that it's not just about containing the backs when it comes to the narrative of run defense. Containing the pocket is where he most wants to see this defense improve this week, even in a week's prep that holds a lot of unknowns regarding what the Saints are going to do offensively without Winston.

When it comes to the Falcons run defense, Pees said he was less disappointed in the way the Falcons have played a designed run play this year than he is when a quarterback leaks out of the pocket. He went as far to say it was a "disheartening" pattern seen in two specific Falcons losses: Washington and Carolina.