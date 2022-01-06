Wyche: Examining foundation Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot established in first Falcons season

OFFENSE

QB Matt Ryan: He might not reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2010, but he enters Week 18 with the fewest attempts he's had since his second year and has taken a pounding this season. His leadership through this transition with the least explosive skill players he's had showed coaches he's The Guy entering 2022. He also has a dead-money cap charge of more than $40 million if they cut or trade him. So, there's that.

TE Kyle Pitts: The No. 4 overall pick turned out to be the Real Deal. His 66 catches for 1,018 yards set some franchise records. He has just one TD, though. With more help at the skill positions, that TD output should jump radically over the next two seasons.

WRs Russell Gage and Olamide Zacchaeus: They 85 catches, 1,003, six touchdowns combined. Neither is the lead dog, but they showed the type of growth and production in a lot of areas that are viewed well.

The offensive line and running backs are areas that will be addressed next week, but we can't forget to mention Mr. Do Everything Cordarelle Patterson.

The 30-year-old was the backbone of the offense in the rushing and receiving games and literally was THE explosive threat. Patterson is on a one-year deal, though. It would be hard for the Falcons, with so many other needs, to commit a big deal to him.

How many other teams would be willing him to offer him a big deal? That's the big question. The Falcons want Patterson back because he is a huge part of what they do offensively and to the culture in the building. This is a big "we'll see."

There clearly are other players that the Falcons like and believe will get better. Same with certain position groups.

Here comes the warning sticker. For as long as I have covered this league -- almost 20 years -- a lot of teams thought they had building blocks in place to take the next step. It doesn't always happen for a variety of reasons (See this year's Dolphins, Browns, Washington Football Team).

So, nothing that we've seen out of these Falcons guarantees anything for 2022.