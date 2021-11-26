Who will win, Falcons or Jaguars? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Jacksonville looking to rebound

Nov 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

This Sunday the Falcons will travel to Jacksonville looking to get their feet back under them. After back-to-back big losses the 2-8 Jaguars provide a real opportunity for the Falcons to get back to the type of football we saw just a couple weeks ago against the Saints. The Falcons own a 4-3 series record, while never having lost since the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan.

This game may not have been circled on many fans calendars when the season was released as one with much intrigue, however there is a lot at play on Sunday. As odd as it may seem the Falcons sit only one game back of the 5-5 49ers for the last playoff spot right now. A win Sunday puts them right back in contention. This game also gives fans the first chance to see Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts, the first and fourth overall draft picks in this year's draft respectively, go head-to-head.

Lawrence hasn't necessarily lived up to the sky-high expectations heaped on him this season. Though still very early in his tenure and the growing pains not entirely his fault, his nine interceptions to only eight touchdowns is not what anyone predicted happening coming out of his standout Clemson career. Kyle Pitts on the other hand, has lived up to every inch of hype thrown his way as the highest ever drafted tight end. Already facing defensive schemes set up to take him out of games he's had some ups and downs, but you need look no further than his back-to-back 100-yard games earlier this season to know he's the real deal.

With some key players on the Falcons battling injuries of late, the long break between last Thursday's game against the Patriots to Sunday is crucial. The Falcons were without all-around offensive threat Cordarrelle Patterson against the Patriots and the offense suffered for it. The coaching staff has been playing it safe monitoring Patterson day-to-day hoping that he will be ready for Sunday.

With all of that to take in let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.

*Picks made as of Nov. 25

Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Falcons 7-3
Matt Bowen | ESPN Falcons 5-5
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Falcons 6-4
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Jaguars 5-5
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Falcons 7-3
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Falcons 6-4
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Falcons 5-5
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Falcons 6-4
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Jaguars 6-4
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Falcons 7-3

Our Team Store Pop-Up at Avalon is NOW OPEN! The new store is located at near the Apple store.

HOURS:

  • Monday – Saturday | 11AM – 7PM
  • Sunday | 12PM – 6PM

Address: 8150 Avalon Boulevard Alpharetta, GA 30009

news

Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Falcons announce Deion Jones is questionable for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Mykal Walker opens up about "frustrating" year.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Falcons rule out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard again
news

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

We also discuss the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership in Friday's mailbag
news

"He understands the moment:" Why Matt Ryan's leadership style is key to Falcons during tough times

Veteran quarterback is the Falcons' tone-setter, helping guide team into crucial stretch
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant in Thanksgiving practice
news

What's it going to take for the Falcons to "play smarter football"? Arthur Smith explains

Arthur Smith said the Falcons have to play smarter, but what does that mean? 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

Matt Ryan not listed on participation report after toe issue in Patriots game
news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot fortifying roster, short-yardage issues, an NFL Draft option and Falcons fits

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Wyche: Adversity will test Falcons resolve, character

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan and Falcons brass will learn a lot about 2021 team during tough times
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Falcons punter moves: Thomas Morstead signed to active roster; Dom Maggio joins practice squad

Dustin Colquitt was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday

Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

Who will win, Falcons or Jaguars? Experts' Picks

