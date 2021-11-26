Who will win, Falcons or Jaguars? Experts' Picks

This Sunday the Falcons will travel to Jacksonville looking to get their feet back under them. After back-to-back big losses the 2-8 Jaguars provide a real opportunity for the Falcons to get back to the type of football we saw just a couple weeks ago against the Saints. The Falcons own a 4-3 series record, while never having lost since the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan.
Related Content:
This game may not have been circled on many fans calendars when the season was released as one with much intrigue, however there is a lot at play on Sunday. As odd as it may seem the Falcons sit only one game back of the 5-5 49ers for the last playoff spot right now. A win Sunday puts them right back in contention. This game also gives fans the first chance to see Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts, the first and fourth overall draft picks in this year's draft respectively, go head-to-head.
Lawrence hasn't necessarily lived up to the sky-high expectations heaped on him this season. Though still very early in his tenure and the growing pains not entirely his fault, his nine interceptions to only eight touchdowns is not what anyone predicted happening coming out of his standout Clemson career. Kyle Pitts on the other hand, has lived up to every inch of hype thrown his way as the highest ever drafted tight end. Already facing defensive schemes set up to take him out of games he's had some ups and downs, but you need look no further than his back-to-back 100-yard games earlier this season to know he's the real deal.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Week 11 of 2021.
With some key players on the Falcons battling injuries of late, the long break between last Thursday's game against the Patriots to Sunday is crucial. The Falcons were without all-around offensive threat Cordarrelle Patterson against the Patriots and the offense suffered for it. The coaching staff has been playing it safe monitoring Patterson day-to-day hoping that he will be ready for Sunday.
With all of that to take in let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.
*Picks made as of Nov. 25
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|2021 Record
|Jarrett Bell | USA Today
|Falcons
|7-3
|Matt Bowen | ESPN
|Falcons
|5-5
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Falcons
|6-4
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Jaguars
|5-5
|Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|7-3
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Falcons
|6-4
|Rob Ninkovich | ESPN
|Falcons
|5-5
|Jason La Confora | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|6-4
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|6-4
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|Falcons
|7-3
Our Team Store Pop-Up at Avalon is NOW OPEN! The new store is located at near the Apple store.
HOURS:
- Monday – Saturday | 11AM – 7PM
- Sunday | 12PM – 6PM
Address: 8150 Avalon Boulevard Alpharetta, GA 30009