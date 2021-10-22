Who will win, Falcons or Dolphins? Experts' Picks

The Falcons are back from the bye week, well rested, and off to face a semi-familiar opponent in the Miami Dolphins. We of course played the Dolphins in preseason, as we do nearly every year, though this game will have some stark differences. Namely, our starters will be playing.
Related Content:
It could be easy to look at the Dolphins 1-5 record, paired with their loss to Jacksonville last week in London, and assume this game will be a cakewalk. That wouldn't be a fair assumption since three of those losses the Dolphins were without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Throw in the Jaguars game where he was only elevated from IR the day before the game and listed as questionable right up until kick off and you start to understand the loss a little clearer.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 5 of 2021.
Sunday will mark Matt Ryan's fourth regular season game against the Dolphins, he currently holds a 1-2 record against them. You would have to look back to his second year in the league to find the last win we had against the Dolphins.
All that said the Falcons are in a good position to win on Sunday. Calvin Ridley is back in the fold after missing the Jets game for personal reasons. Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson look to be healthy and ready to go for Sunday. Kyle Pitts had his highly anticipated break out game in London going for 119-yards and adding a touchdown. 'Scoredarrelle' Patterson finding new ways to step up every week. Of course, Ryan leading the charge going for eight touchdowns without a single interception in our last three games.
With all that to look for on Sunday let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win.
*Picks made as of Oct. 21
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|2021 Record
|Jarrett Bell | USA Today
|Falcons
|4-1
|Matt Bowen | ESPN
|Dolphins
|3-2
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Dolphins
|4-1
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Dolphins
|2-3
|Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
|Dolphins
|4-1
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Falcons
|3-2
|Rob Ninkovich | ESPN
|Falcons
|2-3
|Jason La Confora | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|3-2
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|3-2
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|Falcons
|3-2