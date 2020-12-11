Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the brand-new digs, SoFi Stadium, on Sunday. The Falcons will play three of their final four regular-season games on the road.

The two clubs have met 10 times and the Falcons lead the all-time series, 8-2. The last time they met, however, the Chargers – then of San Diego – won a 33-30 thriller in the Georgia Dome back in 2016. Things worked out OK for the Falcons, who went on to make a Super Bowl run that season.

The Chargers are not only playing in a new city and a new stadium, they'll be wearing their new uniforms against the Falcons, too. According to the team's website, the Chargers will be wearing their royal blue uniforms on Sunday and are 3-1 all-time wearing them. Atlanta, too, will be donning its new uniforms. The Falcons are 3-2 in their white jerseys this season.