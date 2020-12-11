Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Experts' picks

The Falcons head West to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their new home

Dec 11, 2020 at 09:20 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the brand-new digs, SoFi Stadium, on Sunday. The Falcons will play three of their final four regular-season games on the road.

RELATED CONTENT

The two clubs have met 10 times and the Falcons lead the all-time series, 8-2. The last time they met, however, the Chargers – then of San Diego – won a 33-30 thriller in the Georgia Dome back in 2016. Things worked out OK for the Falcons, who went on to make a Super Bowl run that season.

The Chargers are not only playing in a new city and a new stadium, they'll be wearing their new uniforms against the Falcons, too. According to the team's website, the Chargers will be wearing their royal blue uniforms on Sunday and are 3-1 all-time wearing them. Atlanta, too, will be donning its new uniforms. The Falcons are 3-2 in their white jerseys this season.

So, who will win? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Related Content

news

Final four games will determine validity of Falcons' dramatic turnaround on defense

The Falcons have improved in virtually every main defensive metric over the last seven games
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

FOX Sports' Brock Huard: Why Falcons are struggling to score, X-factor vs. Chargers

FOX Sports color analyst previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Chargers
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers
news

SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Julio Jones ruled out for Chargers game

This is a blow to Atlanta's offense, which has unsurprisingly looked more explosive with the All-Pro receiver in the lineup
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons praise Steven Means as leader and player

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Is Matt Schaub headed to the TV booth? QB on what life after football might look like

Matt Schaub discusses what life might look like when he decides to hang up his cleats 
news

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

Four names already associated with the Atlanta Falcons GM search appear on list that CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora is 'hearing the most chatter about'
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

FOX Sports' Brock Huard: Why Falcons are struggling to score, X-factor vs. Chargers

Is Matt Schaub headed to the TV booth? QB on what life after football might look like

Julio Jones ruled out for Chargers game

SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

Advertising