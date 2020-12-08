Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Chargers' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 08, 2020 at 04:05 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

2020_af-web_w14_depth-chart (1)

The Atlanta Falcons (4-8) lineup is set for the upcoming home matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9).

OFFENSE

What's changed: There are no changes from Week 13.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Laquon Treadwell
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith Qadree Ollison
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Justin McCray
C Alex Mack Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary John Wetzel

DEFENSE

What's changed: There are no changes from Week 13.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds Edmond Robinson
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB Kendall Sheffield Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB A.J. Terrell Darqueze Dennard
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Isaiah Oliver Tyler Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 13.

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell
KO Younghoe Koo

