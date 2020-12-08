Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 08, 2020 at 04:46 PM
Kelsey Conway

The Atlanta Falcons (4-8) will be hitting the road to head West on Friday for an upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9). These two teams last met in 2016 and it was a thrilling matchup that ended in an overtime win for the Chargers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chargers:

They found their guy at quarterback

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been everything Los Angeles could have wanted and more in his first NFL season. The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft out of Oregon. Herbert ranks No. 11 in passing yards with 3,224 and has completed 295 of his 455 pass attempts.

The Chargers rank No. 4 in passing offense averaging 272.9 yards per game.

Defense getting it done

Los Angeles has one of the NFL's best defensive units this season against the pass. The Chargers have been stellar in this area and rank No. 5 in pass defense giving up 214.4 yards per game.

The dynamic duo

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams give the Chargers one of the best duo's at wide receiver. Allen ranks No. 10 in receiving yards with 923 and has seven touchdown catches. Williams has 36 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

It all starts with Joey Bosa coming off the edge

Joey Bosa has 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in nine games. The former Ohio State standout who was drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft continues to be one of the best at his position when healthy. Bosa recorded 19 sacks in his first 20 games and was rewarded with a new five-year contract worth $135 million this summer.

