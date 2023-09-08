Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons' 2023 campaign kicks off on Sunday with a key NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There are lots of unknowns that could influence this outcome. Carolina features new play callers, No. 1 overall draft pick in Bryce Young and a bunch of new skill players. The Falcons employ tons of new, established veterans, No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Despite all that, there's an overwhelming consensus among prognosticators about who will win this important contest. One note here, we didn't cherry pick positive results. The links to all outlet picks are listed below. You'll see an extreme majority went with Atlanta. Let's check out the expert picks:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Falcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Panthers
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

