Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons' 2023 campaign kicks off on Sunday with a key NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
There are lots of unknowns that could influence this outcome. Carolina features new play callers, No. 1 overall draft pick in Bryce Young and a bunch of new skill players. The Falcons employ tons of new, established veterans, No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
Despite all that, there's an overwhelming consensus among prognosticators about who will win this important contest. One note here, we didn't cherry pick positive results. The links to all outlet picks are listed below. You'll see an extreme majority went with Atlanta. Let's check out the expert picks:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Panthers
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.