Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews, Cordarelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts and more

Jonathan Kolb from Duluth, Ga.

We haven't seen much of Kyle Pitts in the preseason, which makes sense because of him coming back from an injury. What have you seen from him and what are your expectations for his season?

Bair: The Falcons have been careful to ramp Kyle Pitts up appropriately. The goal, as Arthur Smith has said a bunch this summer, is getting the star tight end ready for Week 1. Getting his explosiveness back after last year's knee injury is key. That doesn't come back overnight, so let's be a little patient and avoid judging him purely on stats. The Falcons have tons of options at the skill spots, so his target volume might be lower than Pitts rookie season.

In terms of accurately gauging his progress, that's tough because he didn't play much in the preseason (he shouldn't have) and practices have been mostly closed recently. Pitts is a playmaker and Arthur Smith will find ways to get this playmaker the ball. It will be interesting, though, to see exactly how often he plays receiver versus in-line tight end. Keep an eye on that as we proceed through the first few games.

Nathan P. from Gainesville, Ga.

It's finally football season! With the high expectations by the team and the fan base a good start to the season is important! It's still a young team, especially on offense, and a week one win will be huge for their confidence! With that said what do you think the keys to victory will be against Carolina?

Bair: There's so much unknown with this one that it'll feel even more like a chess match than Week 1 contests normally do. Carolina features a new head coach/offensive play-caller in Frank Reich, a new defensive coordinator in Ejiro Evero and the No. 1 overall draft pick in quarterback Bryce Young. The Falcons have a new DC in Ryan Nielsen and tons of new players on both sides of the ball.