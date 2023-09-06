Running back Bijan Robinson showing 'a rare maturity' as a rookie -- Falcons Daily

Anticipation is building around Robinson's potential professional debut Sunday as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers for their 2023 opener. 

Sep 06, 2023 at 05:55 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It sure sounds like Bijan Robinson is one of the most mature 21-year-olds.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie running back's maturity level has been referenced multiple times since he joined the team this offseason. That topic of conversation came up again Wednesday as Atlanta prepares to open its regular season on Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) against the Carolina Panthers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That game will surely double as Robinson's professional debut, too.

"It'll be the first big test, a real stressful environment," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. "He's passed them all so far. He's exactly what I thought he was. In some ways, he's even more mature than I realized in handling expectations and pressure, because that's not easy. That gets harder and harder."

Robinson was the Falcons' No. 8 overall pick the 2023 NFL Draft. There's an automatic hype that surrounds a first-round pick, but especially one who posted the numbers Robinson did in college.

During his three seasons at Texas, Robinson totaled 539 carries, 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. He added an additional 60 receptions, 805 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. In his final year alone, Robinson had 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Anticipation to see what Robinson can do in the pros is building.

"That's what happens when you take somebody hot: There are great expectations," Smith said. "That's why you make those investments. You have to make sure it's the right person and you have the right plan."

Both boxes appear to have been checked.

AF_20230824_ATLvsPIT_MG1_00008
© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Related Links

Robinson is listed as the starting running back on the Falcons' Week 1 depth chart. Granted, Cordarrelle Patterson – another running back – has been labeled with an unknown J position. So, suffice to say, the depth chart is not Gospel.

Nonetheless, Robinson took first-team reps during training camp and followed the same exhibition plan as the expected starters, only playing one series in the Falcons' second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I think back to when we spent time with him in Austin, Texas," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in an exclusive with Tori McElhaney. "You saw a rare maturity. You've seen someone who has handled everything in stride. We fully expect him to handle things (in Atlanta) the same way.

"But he has an intensity about him, too. Everybody sees the nice smile, but he can lock in and go to that dark place. He can lock in to do whatever he has to do to get the job done."

He did just that against the Bengals.

Again, Robinson only played the one series, so the numbers can't be all that high.

In the 13-all tie, Robinson had four carries for 20 yards. His first touch went for 12 yards — the longest running play of the 10-play drive. Robinson also caught his sole target for six receiving yards.

"He's just one of those guys you want to root for," Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews said. "He's a good guy. From the first day, I noticed when he comes in, he works really hard. You want to do well for him. Not to mention, he's a hell of an athlete. I'm really looking forward to setting him up, watching him run down the sideline."

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge listed as limited on participation report

Jeff Okudah was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. 
news

Falcons sign safety to practice squad

Atlanta brings back safety Lukas Denis, move OL Barry Wesley to IR. 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of the 2023 regular season

The chart is also the first since the 53-man roster cuts
news

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Desmond Ridder had to play behind Marcus Mariota as a rookie in 2022 but now has a shot to establish himself as the Falcons' franchise quarterback. 
news

'You've got to trust your rules': How Arthur Smith is preparing Falcons for the unexpected -- Falcons Daily

Jessie Bates III will lead a new-look defense and a new scheme operated by Ryan Nielsen
news

Falcons name five team captains for 2023 season

Defensive back Jessie Bates III and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom join three past captains in this year's group.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder, Cordarrelle Patterson and more

We also discuss bubble players who earned a roster spot in this Friday mailbag, including DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Ali and Logan Woodside
news

Key quotes from interview with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot sat down with Tori McElhaney the day after the Falcons trimmed their active roster down to 53 men to talk all things roster construction and the 2023 season ahead.
news

Falcons sign two players more to practice squad

The reserve unit has now reached its 16-man maximum with the addition of a new name and familiar face
news

Why it matters that Calais Campbell chose Atlanta, from the perspective of Grady Jarrett 

Calais Campbell has gone on the record several times explaining why he chose to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2023. That story has been told. What hasn't is Grady Jarrett's reaction to Campbell coming to Atlanta and why it matters to him. 
news

'It just felt empty': Arthur Smith, John FitzPatrick talk highs and lows after roster cuts -- Falcons Daily

John FitzPatrick was fighting for a spot on the initial 53-man roster after spending last season on injured reserve

Top News

Running back Bijan Robinson showing 'a rare maturity' as a rookie -- Falcons Daily

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge listed as limited on participation report

Week 1 Practice | 09.06.23

Advertising