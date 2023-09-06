Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge listed as limited on participation report

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The first participation report of the season was released on Wednesday afternoon, with a few notable players listed as limited participants.
Offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson was in that classification, with a limitation due to what the team listed as a thigh ailment. Patterson hasn't practiced for a few weeks, dating back to the middle portions of August.
Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was also a limited participant due to an ankle issue, the team announced.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah did not practice, per the participation report, due to an ankle injury. He got hurt earlier in training camp. Tight end Jonnu Smith didn't participate either, but it was not injury related. He was given rest.
