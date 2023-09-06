Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge listed as limited on participation report

Jeff Okudah was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. 

Sep 06, 2023 at 04:52 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The first participation report of the season was released on Wednesday afternoon, with a few notable players listed as limited participants.

Offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson was in that classification, with a limitation due to what the team listed as a thigh ailment. Patterson hasn't practiced for a few weeks, dating back to the middle portions of August.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was also a limited participant due to an ankle issue, the team announced.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah did not practice, per the participation report, due to an ankle injury. He got hurt earlier in training camp. Tight end Jonnu Smith didn't participate either, but it was not injury related. He was given rest.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97

Karl L. Moore/2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Running back Bijan Robinson showing 'a rare maturity' as a rookie -- Falcons Daily

Anticipation is building around Robinson's potential professional debut Sunday as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers for their 2023 opener. 
news

Falcons sign safety to practice squad

Atlanta brings back safety Lukas Denis, move OL Barry Wesley to IR. 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of the 2023 regular season

The chart is also the first since the 53-man roster cuts
news

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Desmond Ridder had to play behind Marcus Mariota as a rookie in 2022 but now has a shot to establish himself as the Falcons' franchise quarterback. 
news

'You've got to trust your rules': How Arthur Smith is preparing Falcons for the unexpected -- Falcons Daily

Jessie Bates III will lead a new-look defense and a new scheme operated by Ryan Nielsen
news

Falcons name five team captains for 2023 season

Defensive back Jessie Bates III and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom join three past captains in this year's group.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder, Cordarrelle Patterson and more

We also discuss bubble players who earned a roster spot in this Friday mailbag, including DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Ali and Logan Woodside
news

Key quotes from interview with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot sat down with Tori McElhaney the day after the Falcons trimmed their active roster down to 53 men to talk all things roster construction and the 2023 season ahead.
news

Falcons sign two players more to practice squad

The reserve unit has now reached its 16-man maximum with the addition of a new name and familiar face
news

Why it matters that Calais Campbell chose Atlanta, from the perspective of Grady Jarrett 

Calais Campbell has gone on the record several times explaining why he chose to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2023. That story has been told. What hasn't is Grady Jarrett's reaction to Campbell coming to Atlanta and why it matters to him. 
news

'It just felt empty': Arthur Smith, John FitzPatrick talk highs and lows after roster cuts -- Falcons Daily

John FitzPatrick was fighting for a spot on the initial 53-man roster after spending last season on injured reserve

Top News

Running back Bijan Robinson showing 'a rare maturity' as a rookie -- Falcons Daily

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge listed as limited on participation report

Week 1 Practice | 09.06.23

Advertising