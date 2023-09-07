Ryan Nielsen may be calling the defensive plays, but decisions are a team effort -- Falcons Daily

Nielsen said "it has been a while" since he last called plays, and it was not in a regular-season NFL game. He did in the preseason last year, with the New Orleans Saints, but that's it.

This is actually Nielsen's first full run at coordinator, too. Nielsen made his professional coaching debut in 2017 as the Saints defensive line coach. In 2021, he added assistant head coach to his title. And then, in 2022, he upgraded to co-defensive coordinator, sharing the same title with Kris Richard. But neither Nielsen, nor Richard called plays; Saints head coach Dennis Allen did.

The Falcons are basically helping Nielsen pen the next chapter of his coaching book.

"I love being here," Nielsen said. "The head coach, Art. The way we are. The culture. It's every day: get up and can't wait to get into the building."

Gray, meanwhile, came to Atlanta with 26 years of NFL coaching experience, including eight seasons as a defensive coordinator during his stints with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. He'll assist Nielsen during games.

"I'm going to be that guy that's kind of like the little thing on (Nielsen's) shoulder," Gray said. "Like, 'Hey, hey, now we've ran this more than that, so what about this? Change up here.' There's just little things that I can kind of give him pointers on that he may not have been in, so now, it gives him a better chance of calling the game – a complete game – not just what I know."

Because in the end, there's one winner — and that winner is a team, not an individual.

And just like the play-calling decisions are a group effort, so is the execution. By the players. Who must receive the play call from Nielsen.