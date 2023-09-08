Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder's connection with Drake London, run game success and quick hits

Returning Rushers

We're not breaking any news telling you the Falcons ran the ball a lot last season. Atlanta's 559 rushing attempts led the NFL in 2022 and were the most by a team since Baltimore ran it 596 times in 2019. Opposing defenses adjusted to Atlanta's high rushing rate, flooding the box with defenders, yet the Falcons had the third-highest successful play rate on rush attempts and graded out as the top run-blocking offense in 2022 with an 83.7 rating, per PFF.

Diving into those numbers a bit: Tyler Allgeier faced a loaded box on a league-leading 54.8 percent of carries last season and had at least eight defenders in the box on 40 percent of his carries. Despite facing a loaded box on more than half of his carries as a rookie, Allgeier averaged 4.9 yards per carry, including 3.9 yards after contact per carry – tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Additionally, among running backs with at least 50 carries against an eight-man box last season, the Falcons fifth-round selection averaged 4.2 yards per carry on those attempts – tied with Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey for the most in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson faced a loaded box on 52.8 percent of his carries – second-most among running backs in 2022 – and yet he led the NFL in rushing success rate (52.1 percent) among backs with at least 100 carries. There were more defenders than blockers in the box for more than half of Patterson's carries, still he averaged 1.5 yards before contact per carry in 2022. Despite being in his 10th NFL season last year, Patterson showed he still had the burst to get up field in a hurry (and this offensive line showed they can create some serious space), which led to him ranking second in first downs over expected per Next Gen Stats.