Wheeler Reflects on Time as Curry's Neighbor

When linebacker Philip Wheeler was playing for the Oakland Raiders in 2012, he lived in the same apartment complex as NBA superstar Steph Curry.
So it comes as no surprise that when asked who he was rooting for in the NBA finals, he said he's all in on Golden State and Curry.
Although Wheeler and Curry never got around to shooting hoops together, they did do one thing together.
The two professional athletes would often check the mail at the same time.
"I would see him every time I would go down and check the mail. I would see him in the hallways and he would recognize me," Wheeler said of his time living next to Curry.
Wheeler's not the only member of the Falcons organization cheering for the Warriors. In fact, coach Dan Quinn is close with Golden State coach Steve Kerr as well.