Week 8: What happened in Falcons road loss to Titans

The Falcons move to 4-4 on the season after their Week 8 work in Tennessee.

Oct 29, 2023 at 04:18 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A fourth-quarter comeback slipped through Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson's hands and solidified the Tennessee Titans' 28-23 victory Sunday at Nissan Stadium

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Atlanta won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tennessee's ball to start.

FIRST QUARTER

The Falcons defense came to play. The Titans kicked things off, but four plays in, Tennessee quarterback Malik Willis fumbled a high snap and Atlanta defensive lineman Calais Campbell recovered the loose ball.

Atlanta's offense took over at the Tennessee 28-yard line. The Falcons made it to the 7-yard line but fell short of a touchdown. Kicker Younghoe Koo made a 29-yard field goal to put the Falcons on the board, though.

(NOTE: Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett got injured, and was designated questionable to return with a knee injury.)

The Titans were able to pull ahead when quarterback Will Levis found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins deep downfield for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was in coverage.

With Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill inactive due to an ankle injury, Tennessee worked both Levis and Willis early. Levis got the start and completed six of his seven passes for 67 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter. He also ran once for 3 yards. Willis didn't record any passing stats but had one carry for no gain.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 29-yard field goal … 3-0, ATL

Titans: Will Levis 47-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins; Nick Folk PAT … 7-3, TEN

End Q1: 7-3, TEN

Related Links

SECOND QUARTER

After their field goal on the opening drive, the Falcons were unable to get the ball moving on offense. Their first two drives in the second period consisted of four and three plays, respectively, before punting it away. Atlanta was moving on its third drive -- picking up two back-to-back first downs with passes to tight end Kyle Pitts -- when quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled and lost possession.

The Titans turned that turnover into a touchdown when Levis hit Hopkins again, this time for a 16-yard completion.

(NOTE: Ridder had three lost fumbles in the Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but none of those turned into points for the opponent like this one.)

Neither team added to their score before halftime.

The Falcons did make a personnel switch within the final two minutes, replacing Mike Hughes with Scotty Miller as their punt returner. The offense had been getting poor field position with Hughes, beginning at Atlanta's own 15-yard and 7-yard line (twice). Miller's first rep set the Falcons up at their 12-yard line, though.

Scoring plays:

Titans: Will Levis 16-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins; Nick Folk PAT … 14-3, TEN

Halftime: 14-3, TEN

THIRD QUARTER

Enter Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons put Heinicke in at quarterback as the second half begun. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to return.

Heinicke maintained the position on the next Falcons drive, too.

(NOTE: In addition to Ridder, Falcons fullback Keith Smith was evaluated for a concussion. Smith was not cleared and therefore ruled out. Jarrett was downgrade to out, too. Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London was deemed questionable to return with a knee injury but came back into the game in this quarter.)

Heinicke proved he could move the Falcons down the field. The first drive he led went like this: running back Bijan Robinson 25-yard run, Robinson 4-yard run, wide receiver Van Jefferson 7-yard reception, running back Tyler Allgeier 6-yard run, Allgeier 2-yard run and an incomplete pass. Koo capped off the series with a 49-yard field goal.

Koo added another field goal, this one a 39-yarder, on the next drive.

(NOTE: Falcons wide receiver Drake London was deemed questionable to return with a groin injury.)

While the Falcons added just three points at a time, the Titans posted another seven when Levis found Hopkins yet again for a 61-yard touchdown. Hopkins was in the clear, with Falcons safety Richie Grant chasing after him.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 49-yard field goal … 14-6, TEN
Falcons: Younghoe Koo 39-yard field goal … 14-9, TEN
Titans: Will Levis 61-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins; Nick Folks PAT … 21-9, TEN

End Q3: 21-9, TEN

FOURTH QUARTER

Finally, the Falcons pushed through into the end zone. Robinson scored on a 13-yard run to finish off a five-play, 75-yard drive that began in the previous period.

The highlight of that series was really the 52-yard pass from Heinicke to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

(NOTE: That was the longest reception of Hodge's career.)

The Titans answered, though. Levis found a clear wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown reception.

(NOTE: This is the first time this season the Falcons have allowed more than 24 points. The Titans now have 28.)

The Falcons held in there. Heinicke hit wide receiver Scotty Miller with a 8-yard pass in the end zone. It was an efficient series in which Atlanta executed eight plays for 66 yards to score.

Defense kept the Titans from scoring again, and offense had a chance to steal the lead in the final two minutes. It came down to a fourth-and-1 play. Heinicke targeted Jefferson, who let the pass slip through his hands. Titans took over and ran out the rest of the clock.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Bijan Robinson 13-yard run; Younghoe Koo PAT … 21-16, TEN

Titans: Will Levis 33-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine; Nick Folks PAT … 28-16, TEN

Falcons: Taylor Heinicke 8-yard pass to Scotty Miller; Younghoe Koo PAT … 28-23, TEN

Final: 28-23, TEN

Game Photos | Week 8 Falcons vs Titans

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans during Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes a fumbling quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes a fumbling quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 116

Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 react during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 react during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 116

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 116

Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 116

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 116

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 after kicking a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 after kicking a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 116

Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, and tackle Jake Matthews #70 line up to block during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 116

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, and tackle Jake Matthews #70 line up to block during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 116

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 116

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 116

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 runs down the field during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 runs down the field during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 116

Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 hits the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 hits the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 react after a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 116

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 react after a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 celebrate during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 116

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 celebrate during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 116

Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after a touchdown and extra point during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after a touchdown and extra point during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 is tackled during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 is tackled during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 116

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: What's preventing Falcons from creating distance between them and .500

Falcons sit at 4-4 after 28-23 loss to Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
news

Falcons discuss quarterback change in loss to Tennessee Titans 

Taylor Heinicke went in for Desmond Ridder after halftime. Ridder was evaluated for a head injury. 
news

Falcons replace Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke in second half of Week 8 game

Falcons quarterback was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to return. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 8 clash with Tennessee Titans

Bud Dupree and Bradley Pinion were listed as questionable prior to Sunday's game. 
news

Bradley Pinion added to injury report, Falcons designate two practice squad elevations

Linebacker Andre Smith, new practice squad signing Pat O'Donnell eligible to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to face Tennessee Titans in Week 8

Arthur Smith makes a return to the organization that helped shape him as the Falcons head coach. 
news

'This is forever': Calais Campbell's 100th career sack 16 seasons in the making

news

Four sacks, one game: Calais Campbell thinks back to his first game as a Jacksonville Jaguar

news

Calais Campbell never sacked Peyton Manning, but a surprise interception brings him solace

news

'He might not remember it, but he definitely felt it': Calais Campbell's favorite sack is one even his 100th sack couldn't top

news

Calais Campbell recalls first sack of career after notching sack No. 100

Top News

Falcons discuss quarterback change in loss to Tennessee Titans 

Bair: What's preventing Falcons from creating distance between them and .500

Week 8: What happened in Falcons road loss to Titans

Game Photos | Week 8 Falcons vs Titans

Advertising