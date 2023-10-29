Falcons replace Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke in second half of Week 8 game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Falcons went into the locker room at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Sunday with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback. Atlanta was down 14-3 to the Titans. Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback when the Falcons emerged from the locker room.

Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to return. Ridder had a stat line of 8-for-12 passing for 71 yards and one fumble.

As an offense, the Falcons were 2-for-8 on third down in the first half. They were averaging three yards per play and had 89 total net yards.

Ridder was named the Falcons starting quarterback in the offseason. Heinicke joined the Falcons at the same time, signing a two-year deal to return to his hometown after nine years in the league, most recently starting nine games for the Commanders in 2022.