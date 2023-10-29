Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 8 clash with Tennessee Titans

Bud Dupree and Bradley Pinion were listed as questionable prior to Sunday's game. 

Oct 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Falcons had a couple decisions they needed to make prior to kickoff vs. the Titans in Nashville Sunday. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (groin) and punter Bradley Pinion (illness) were both given the game designation of questionable on the team's injury report. However, both were given the green light to play and were not listed on the Falcons inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Dupree was added to the injury report Friday, and Pinion was added Saturday. In case Pinion wasn't able to go, the Falcons signed punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad on Saturday before immediately using a practice squad elevation on him if they needed him on game day. He is listed on the inactives list.

In other inactives news, the Falcons kept defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano inactive. This is the second week in a row Huggins has been inactive. LB Tae Davis was ruled out of Sunday's game as he's working through the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving the Falcons last road game in Tampa.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 8:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

P Pat O'Donnell

CB Clark Phillips III

LB Tae Davis

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Nashville

The Falcons take flight to Nashville to face the Titans in week eight of the 2023 regular season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 21

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 21

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 21

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 21

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 21

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 21

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 21

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 21

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 21

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
