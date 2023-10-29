Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 8 clash with Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Falcons had a couple decisions they needed to make prior to kickoff vs. the Titans in Nashville Sunday. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (groin) and punter Bradley Pinion (illness) were both given the game designation of questionable on the team's injury report. However, both were given the green light to play and were not listed on the Falcons inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Dupree was added to the injury report Friday, and Pinion was added Saturday. In case Pinion wasn't able to go, the Falcons signed punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad on Saturday before immediately using a practice squad elevation on him if they needed him on game day. He is listed on the inactives list.

In other inactives news, the Falcons kept defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano inactive. This is the second week in a row Huggins has been inactive. LB Tae Davis was ruled out of Sunday's game as he's working through the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving the Falcons last road game in Tampa.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 8:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

P Pat O'Donnell

CB Clark Phillips III

LB Tae Davis

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Albert Huggins