Campbell is only the 42nd player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic). As of Oct. 27, 2023, he is at 101, having added a sack against Baker Mayfield in the Falcons' Week 7 win in Tampa. Campbell is one of only six active players who have surpassed the triple-digit sacks mark in their career, and the first to do so since Aaron Donald reached the feat last year. Unofficially, there are 64 players with over 100 sacks recorded since 1960.

It's a huge accomplishment, and shouldn't be overlooked.

"First, we're thinking, 'Alright, we've got to get off the field,'" defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen remembers of the moment Campbell notched No. 100. "Then, all of a sudden it was like, 'You know what? This is something that you're not going to be around very much.' You have to kind of take yourself out of the game and appreciate the body of work in that particular moment, just (feeling) elation for Calais, being so happy for him.