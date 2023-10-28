Five things to watch when Falcons travel to face Tennessee Titans in Week 8

2. Quarterback carousel

After a few days of speculation, Vrabel ruled starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Tannehill suffered the injury in the Titans' Week 6 game against Baltimore. Malik Willis finished the game in Tannehill's place, but the Titans are reportedly going a different route when the Falcons come to town.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are planning to start rookie quarterback Will Levis this Sunday. However, the plan will still be to rotate Willis in at some point. This leaves the Falcons prepping to see two different quarterbacks, three if you consider the fact Tannehill's status wasn't officially known until Friday afternoon.

Asked about the fluctuating quarterback situation in Nashville, Smith said during the week "it won't matter who's out there."

"I'll tell you this about Mike Vrabel... he'll have them ready to go," Smith said. "So, we have to play our best football game. Sure, you have to have plans. It can happen any week. You can have a whole game plan, and the starting quarterback may not feel like himself, and the coach decides to play the other guy, which he's allowed to do, and you have to plan for the backup quarterback. That's the way it goes, so I promise you this. They will be ready to go. If we don't play our best game and if we're not prepared, we'll get embarrassed."

3. Defensive excitement

Because of the section above, if I'm this Falcons defense, I'm feeling pretty good about myself heading into Sunday. Of course, leaning towards confident -- not cocky -- but still. The Falcons defense is one of the most dominant in the league through the first seven weeks of the season.

After Week 1, the Falcons said they wanted to improve their run defense. Since then, they've allowed a singular rushing touchdown this year. Their last three opponents have all rushed for less than 100 yards. Three weeks ago they said they wanted more sacks. Against the Commanders they racked up five, which was how many they had in total coming into that game. Last week they said they needed turnovers, and then they went out and got two in Tampa.

Regardless of who's in the pocket Sunday, the Falcons defense may be licking their chops, hungry for some disruption.

Willis has played in 10 games since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In total, he's 35-of-66 passing with 350 yards and no touchdowns. He's thrown three interceptions and has been sacked 14 times, with four coming two weeks ago when he came in for Tannehill vs. the Ravens.