Report: Rookie quarterback Will Levis "preparing" to make NFL debut for Titans in Week 8 clash with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When the Falcons travel to Tennessee to battle the Titans this Sunday they're likely to face rookie quarterback Will Levis, not Ryan Tannehill, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Tannehill suffered a right ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Titans had their bye week in Week 7. The veteran quarterback dealt with another right ankle injury last season that kept him out of five games in total.
In Tannehill's place, the Titans are preparing to start rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 33 overall. Sunday would be Levis' regular season debut.
Backup quarterback Malik Willis is also expected to play, according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Willis started three games last season and finished this year's Week 6 game at quarterback after Tannehill's exited. Willis was 4-for-5 through the air with 74 yards passing. He was also sacked four times.
So far this season, Tannehill has thrown for over 1,000 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. The Titans are 2-4 heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Falcons.
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.