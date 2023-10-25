Report: Rookie quarterback Will Levis "preparing" to make NFL debut for Titans in Week 8 clash with Falcons

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury.

Oct 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When the Falcons travel to Tennessee to battle the Titans this Sunday they're likely to face rookie quarterback Will Levis, not Ryan Tannehill, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Tannehill suffered a right ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Titans had their bye week in Week 7. The veteran quarterback dealt with another right ankle injury last season that kept him out of five games in total.

In Tannehill's place, the Titans are preparing to start rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 33 overall. Sunday would be Levis' regular season debut.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis is also expected to play, according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Willis started three games last season and finished this year's Week 6 game at quarterback after Tannehill's exited. Willis was 4-for-5 through the air with 74 yards passing. He was also sacked four times. 

So far this season, Tannehill has thrown for over 1,000 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. The Titans are 2-4 heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Falcons.

Monochrome Monday | Week 7 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.

20231020 Monochrome Cover
1 / 35
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a long pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 defend during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
