Bair Mail: On Ryan Nielsen's impact, Desmond Ridder and NFL trade deadline possibilities

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hey, Scott. It seems that almost every NFL "expert" is down on Ridder. Of those three fumbles, in my eyes only the end zone one was 100% his fault. And he did execute the scoring drive at the end. As an original member of Tori's Ruckateers, I want to remind everybody that he's only started 11 games and for the most part has not repeated his mistakes. I say give him room to grow and learn and get off his back. Your thoughts, Sir?

Bair: Love that you brought up Tori's Ridder Ruckus. Had forgotten about that campaign from fans (appropriately named by Ms. McElhaney) to get Desmond Ridder to start over Marcus Mariota. In hindsight, which is always 20/20, starting Ridder sooner may have helped the 2023 Falcons.

I agree that there's a development process involved, and that Ridder has made some improvements. I'm also comfortable saying that the Falcons need more consistent quarterback play. The best part about his earlier starts was avoiding major negative plays. That has happened too often recently.

The conundrum is this: Do you want him playing super conservative to maintain possession or do you want him pushing the ball downfield like he has? Probably the latter. I can live with some turnovers if you're being aggressive. The toughest are throws that shouldn't be made, no matter what, even if there's a miscommunication or a protection breakdown or whatever. Like Matt Ryan said during the Washington game, quarterbacks must be problem solvers. I don't think it's unrealistic to expect Ridder to be a little better at that. I don't think the conversation has moved beyond a quarterback change to how he can be more consistent in his role.

Call for questions