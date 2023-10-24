Falcons sign a defensive lineman from the practice squad to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman LaCale London to the 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday.

London had been on the Falcons' practice squad all season. He essentially earns the promotion after garnering back-to-back chances to prove himself. Atlanta used a standard elevation on London in both Weeks 6 and 7.

London played 10 (20%) defensive snaps and made a tackle in the Falcons' loss to the Washington Commanders and then played 32 (44%) defensive snaps and made three tackles and had a fumble recovery in the Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also out there for two special team snaps in the second game.

London is a 6-foot-3, 297-pound 26-year-old from Peoria, Illinois. He played college ball at Western Illinois and became an undrafted free agent in 2020.