Falcons injury report: Tae Davis and Bud Dupree receive game designations ahead of Week 8 battle against Titans

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons linebacker Tae Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Arthur Smith announced.

It was announced in Wednesday's participation report that he was in the concussion protocol. Davis did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday; he was limited on Friday.

The linebacker has primarily been used on special teams, 98% of his snaps taken were with that unit so far this season.

Linebacker Bud Dupree was also limited in Friday's practice with a groin injury, he was not listed on the participation report on Wednesday or Thursday. Smith said that Dupree is questionable for Sunday.