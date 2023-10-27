Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder keeps his cool and the defense just keeps getting better

On the other side, no defense has been better on first down than Atlanta this season. The Falcons lead the NFL in defensive successful play rate on first down at 65.8 percent. Again, limiting opponents on early downs can strongly increase a defense's odds of getting off the field on third down. This year, Atlanta's defense has forced opponents to an average of 7.44 yards to gain on third down, sixth best in the league. If the Falcons defense can continue to make life tough for opponents on early downs and force Tennessee to convert third downs of seven-or-more yards, that could spell success once again for a unit that has been playing at an increasingly higher level each week.