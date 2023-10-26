Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder's progress, A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and the Falcons pass rush

Mike S from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Howdy Scott! Do you feel Ridders third round draft status works against him in the eyes of media and fans? I mean, if he was a first or even second round player in his first games as starter would he get a little more rope and less calls to be benched?

Bair: I talked some about Desmond Ridder on Wednesday, but I think this is a good question that I think is worth exploring on a day after QB1's weekly press conference. He was asked about the heat he takes as compared to other young quarterbacks. Some rookies with nearly a similar number of starts get a pass while everything Ridder does gets knocked. I'll let the man answer for himself here. Why? Because I agree with him and think it was a quality response.

"Whether we're 0-6 -- whatever it is – or whether I throw however many touchdowns, there's always going to be something that people are going to come at that you haven't done well at," Ridder said. "You're never going to win and, for me, it's just about how do I win each day and how do I get better each day, and just keep going?

"It doesn't really matter to me what anyone says as long as I'm getting better and as long as I'm continuing to grow within the game, within the offense, and within the team as a whole, I feel like it's an improvement. There have been costly turnovers and costly situations at costly times, and sure that's where you can get the criticism, but then you've got to look over all the aspects of the game too. I felt like over the past couple of weeks I've been playing fast, been seeing it well, knowing where to go with the ball, getting the ball out of my hands, and at the end of the day it results in a win as everyone knows, and I know myself, you got to get rid of those costly turnovers and costly errors."

Fans are obviously not thrilled about his recent fumbles with goal-to-go, and Ridder address that, too. It's important to include his response here, because it's not part of our Falcons Daily budget for the week. The Falcons did additional ball security drills on Wednesday, with quarterbacks involved in them for the first time that I can recall. Here's what Ridder said about what's being done to avoid costly turnovers: