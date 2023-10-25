Analysis: Strong Falcons run defense faces new challenge in Titans running backs

Atlanta's next challenge is the Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium). Five of Tennessee's eight touchdowns this season have come on the ground. The Titans offense is averaging 110.3 rushing yards per game, checking in at No. 19 nationally.

"The first thing is that we've got to stop Derrick Henry," Gray said. "He's a really good running back. He can run the ball. And people don't understand that he's a big powerful man, but he gets strong as the game goes on. You'll see him stop at 2, 3, 4 (yards) and then, all of a sudden, it'll be 60 (yards). Like, man, how did that happen? Well, you got to keep tackling."

Henry is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He's the Titans' leading rusher with 98 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in six games. That cranks out to an average of 70.8 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry.

Tennessee also has rookie Tyjae Spears, who already has 31 carries for 171 yards and touchdown behind Henry. Spears is much smaller than Henry at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He's also a lot younger as a 22-year-old in his first season, while Henry is 29 and in his eighth go-around.

"You can see that they use (Spears)," Gray said. "They put him in as a third-down back right now. Henry gets in sometimes, but Spears, he's a dangerous guy in the backfield. He does a really good job. They run the ball with him, they throw the ball to him, and stuff like that."

So, while the Falcons defense has been defending the run well, the Titans present new challenges. The combination of Henry and Spears could be a 1-2 punch. But even without Spears, Henry has proven to pack a punch on his own.

Almost literally. Henry's stiff arm is notorious. Gray has told his defenders the key is to go low and get underneath it.