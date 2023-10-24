Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 8 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons are settling into a groove with their rotations and workflow on offense and defense. Outside of some fluctuation at defensive tackle, we generally know who's going play and when. That's a good thing as folks get comfortable in more defined roles.
That means we don't see much movement on the depth chart near midseason, with a pair of transactions altering things some. Micah Abernathy is a reserve safety after being promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move for Jaylinn Hawkins' release.
LaCale London is also on the 53-man roster after a pair of strong performances as a practice squad elevation. He played 32 defensive snaps Sunday against the Bucs, with two run stuffs and a fumble recovery. He takes a No. 3 spot on the defensive line behind Grady Jarrett and Albert Huggins.
The Falcons will use this talent collection on Sunday when they play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Albert Huggins
|LaCale London
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.