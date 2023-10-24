Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 8 of the 2023 regular season

LaCale London earned a spot on the 53-man roster with two strong performances as a practice squad elevation.

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:07 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

16x9 (20)

The Falcons are settling into a groove with their rotations and workflow on offense and defense. Outside of some fluctuation at defensive tackle, we generally know who's going play and when. That's a good thing as folks get comfortable in more defined roles.

That means we don't see much movement on the depth chart near midseason, with a pair of transactions altering things some. Micah Abernathy is a reserve safety after being promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move for Jaylinn Hawkins' release.

LaCale London is also on the 53-man roster after a pair of strong performances as a practice squad elevation. He played 32 defensive snaps Sunday against the Bucs, with two run stuffs and a fumble recovery. He takes a No. 3 spot on the defensive line behind Grady Jarrett and Albert Huggins.

The Falcons will use this talent collection on Sunday when they play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

Related Links

Monochrome Monday | Week 7 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.

20231020 Monochrome Cover
1 / 35
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 35

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a long pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a long pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 35

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 35

Coin toss prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 defend during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 35

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 defend during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 35

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 35

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins LaCale London
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Tae Davis and Bud Dupree receive game designations ahead of Week 8 battle against Titans

Tae Davis is in the NFL's concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup
news

Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Titans? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder keeps his cool and the defense just keeps getting better

news

'Gosh, he's back quick': How Jeff Okudah is playing some of his best football after returning from injury

Cornerback Jeff Okudah has played just five games for the Falcons but has already made a big impact.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Tae Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell as Titans practice week continues

Only Davis was held out of practice Thursday 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Titans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 8 game
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder's progress, A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and the Falcons pass rush

We discuss which cornerback the Falcons should re-sign. Spoiler alert: Both of them.
news

Falcons injury report: Three players did not participate Wednesday as Titans practice prep begins

Calais Campbell, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tae Davis were held out of practice
news

Analysis: Strong Falcons run defense faces new challenge in Titans running backs

The Falcons defense is No. 1 in the NFL in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed with just one through seven games.
news

Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Falcons kicker had three field goals, including the game winner, in a win over Tampa Bay
news

Report: Rookie quarterback Will Levis "preparing" to make NFL debut for Titans in Week 8 clash with Falcons

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury.
news

Bair Mail: On Ryan Nielsen's impact, Desmond Ridder and NFL trade deadline possibilities

The Falcons recently acquired Van Jefferson from the Rams. Will Terry Fontenot make another deal before the deadline?

Top News

Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder keeps his cool and the defense just keeps getting better

Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Titans? Expert Picks

'Gosh, he's back quick': How Jeff Okudah is playing some of his best football after returning from injury

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Tae Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell as Titans practice week continues

Advertising