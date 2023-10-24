Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 8 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons are settling into a groove with their rotations and workflow on offense and defense. Outside of some fluctuation at defensive tackle, we generally know who's going play and when. That's a good thing as folks get comfortable in more defined roles.

That means we don't see much movement on the depth chart near midseason, with a pair of transactions altering things some. Micah Abernathy is a reserve safety after being promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move for Jaylinn Hawkins' release.

LaCale London is also on the 53-man roster after a pair of strong performances as a practice squad elevation. He played 32 defensive snaps Sunday against the Bucs, with two run stuffs and a fumble recovery. He takes a No. 3 spot on the defensive line behind Grady Jarrett and Albert Huggins.