Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Titans? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on Sunday

Oct 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The Falcons look to win their second straight came on the road when they take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Sitting at the top of the NFC South, Atlanta is fresh off a victory while the Titans are riding a two-game losing streak coming off their bye week.

Who will play quarterback for the Titans is still a question mark. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been nursing an ankle injury. Tennessee is reportedly preparing to feature a mixture of rookie Will Levis and sophomore Malik Willis to lead the offense, but the Titans quarterback situation remains unknown.

Meanwhile the Falcons look to build on their offensive explosion of the last few weeks but limit turnovers which has simultaneously seen an uptick. 

After last week when the experts unanimously picked against Atlanta, the tides have turned to the majority favoring the Falcons. Check out the full picks below:

Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Titans
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Titans
Bill Bender | Sporting News Titans

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Titans

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Titans match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tennessee in Week 8.

TT_1024
1 / 30
Titans050
2 / 30
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Gerald McBurrows #22 during the preseason game in Atlanta on August 27, 1999.
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Gerald McBurrows #22 during the preseason game in Atlanta on August 27, 1999.

© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine #28 during the game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 1999.
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine #28 during the game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 1999.

© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on September 9, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on September 9, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
L Titans009
6 / 30
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Floyd Dixon #86 during the game against the Houston Oilers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Floyd Dixon #86 during the game against the Houston Oilers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jesse Solomon #54 during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jesse Solomon #54 during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Titans127
9 / 30
@Titans167
10 / 30
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.

© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Titans393
12 / 30
Titans303
13 / 30
Titans242
14 / 30
Titans203
15 / 30
Atlanta Falcons offensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.

© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 1999.
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 1999.

© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Titans135
19 / 30
Titans095
20 / 30
Titans051
21 / 30
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on October 13, 1996.

© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Titans055
23 / 30
L Titans122
24 / 30
Titans052
25 / 30
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tennessee Oilers on August 7, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tennessee Oilers on August 7, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
L Titans179
27 / 30
Atlanta Falcons player #59 during the preseason game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 1999.
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons player #59 during the preseason game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 1999.

© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Houston against the Houston Oilers on December 5, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on August 11, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Houston Oilers on August 11, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
