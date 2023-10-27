Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Titans? Expert Picks

The Falcons look to win their second straight came on the road when they take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.
Sitting at the top of the NFC South, Atlanta is fresh off a victory while the Titans are riding a two-game losing streak coming off their bye week.
Who will play quarterback for the Titans is still a question mark. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been nursing an ankle injury. Tennessee is reportedly preparing to feature a mixture of rookie Will Levis and sophomore Malik Willis to lead the offense, but the Titans quarterback situation remains unknown.
Meanwhile the Falcons look to build on their offensive explosion of the last few weeks but limit turnovers which has simultaneously seen an uptick.
After last week when the experts unanimously picked against Atlanta, the tides have turned to the majority favoring the Falcons. Check out the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Titans
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Titans
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Titans
