Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Tae Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell as Titans practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Only one player, linebacker Tae Davis, was held out of practice Thursday, the team announced.
The linebacker also missed practice Wednesday when it was announced he was in the concussion protocol.
Both Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were back at practice after given a rest day Wednesday, and the veterans were not listed in Thursday's participation status report.
Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and the Titans. Game designations will be announced Friday with the team's official injury report.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tennessee Titans.