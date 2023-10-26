Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Tae Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell as Titans practice week continues

Only Davis was held out of practice Thursday 

Oct 26, 2023 at 04:18 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Only one player, linebacker Tae Davis, was held out of practice Thursday, the team announced.

The linebacker also missed practice Wednesday when it was announced he was in the concussion protocol.

Both Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were back at practice after given a rest day Wednesday, and the veterans were not listed in Thursday's participation status report.

Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and the Titans. Game designations will be announced Friday with the team's official injury report.

Week 8 Practice | 10.25.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of defensive drills during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

View of defensive drills during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons president Greg Beadles during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons president Greg Beadles during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 and linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 and linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
