How to watch Falcons game vs. Titans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 8.
Arthur Smith returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time since becoming head coach in Atlanta. Smith spent 10 years with the Titans starting as a quality control coach and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.
Before the Falcons kickoff against Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 8 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (4-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-4)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium
TV: CBS
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Titans match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tennessee in Week 8.
Announcers: Beth Mowins, Jay Feely, James Lofton, Amanda Guerra
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: Local - 92.9-FM The Game. National - Sports USA. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: 92.9 The Game - Wes Durham, Dave Archer | Sports USA - Joshua Appel, Steven Gostkowski
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Partly cloudy
High/low: 78 degrees/49 degrees
Rain: 24 percent chance
Humidity: 67 percent
Moon: Waning Gibbous