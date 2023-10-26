How to watch Falcons game vs. Titans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 8.

Arthur Smith returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time since becoming head coach in Atlanta. Smith spent 10 years with the Titans starting as a quality control coach and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 8 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-4)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET