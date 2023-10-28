Bradley Pinion added to injury report, Falcons designate two practice squad elevations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Falcons have made an adjustment to their injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Punter Bradley Pinion has been designated as questionable with an illness, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons signed punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad on Saturday. They designated him as a standard practice squad elevation. This provides the Falcons protection if Pinion is unable to play Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Linebacker Donavan Mutin was released from the practice squad to make room for O'Donnell.
The team also designated inside linebacker Andre Smith as a standard practice squad elevation, which will help with depth at the position after Tae Davis was ruled out while remaining in the NFL's concussion protocol.
In other news, receiver Keilahn Harris was released off of the practice squad injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tennessee Titans, presented by Fast Twitch.