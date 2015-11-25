Trufant, DiMarco Nominated for NFL/NFLPA Awards

The Falcons' roster is full of players who conduct themselves in a professional manner, demonstrate the utmost respect for the game and make a promising effort to give back to the community.

Two Falcons in particular have been recognized for their contributions.

Desmond Trufant has been selected to represent the Atlanta Falcons as the representative for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced today.

"Any award in this league is an honor," Trufant said of his nomination. "Sportsmanship is a big part of the game because we are out there competing, but at the same time you have to respect your opponent. That's what it's all about."

This award was created in 2014 and is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominated one of its players and the winner is decided based off a vote amongst current NFL players.

Patrick DiMarco is a finalist for the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Award, an award that recognizes players who go above and beyond in the community.

Vincent Jackson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins and Dwayne Allen of the Indianapolis Colts join DiMarco as the finalists for the Byron "Whizzer" White Award.