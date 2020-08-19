Takeaways: Competition heating up in Falcons secondary; Todd Gurley shows off quickness

Building depth in the trenches

On the defensive line, rotational players such as John Cominsky and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner have strung together back-to-back good practices, showing improvement in their respective games. Deadrin Senat, a former third-round pick who was inactive for much of last season, has also made a handful of plays in full-team drills.

Along the offensive line, the position battles of recent preseasons have clearly made Matt Gono a better and more versatile player. That versatility is especially important on the offensive line, where attrition can happen more frequently, and newcomers such as Justin McCray and rookie Matt Hennessy further bolsters Atlanta's depth in front of Matt Ryan.

Kurt Benkert's growth is apparent

After making a good first impression in last year's Hall of Fame Game, during which he sustained a season-ending injury, Benkert is again off to a great start. He looks more comfortable leading the offense when he's in during full-team drills, going through progressions and keeping the play alive when needed.

Benkert made an absolutely beautiful throw to tight end Khari Lee while rolling out to his right on Wednesday, and he also threw a touchdown pass during a red zone drill, putting the ball low where only his receiver could get it. His improvement is yet another example of how the Falcons have cultivated depth throughout the roster.

More camp observations

The communication in the secondary has been stellar so far in camp. There haven't been any noticeable lapses in assignment or free releases from receivers due to confusion from the defenders.

It was a good practice for James Carpenter, who handled some of the Falcons' top pass rushers in one-on-one drills early in the afternoon.

One of the few players who did beat Carpenter in that one-on-one period, however, was John Cominsky, who has impressed thus far.