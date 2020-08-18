Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

Hayden Hurst-Matt Ryan connection on display

New Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst took some time this offseason to work with Matt Ryan as often as possible, and that work already appears to be paying off. During a full-team period, Hurst broke free against the Falcons' zone defense and caught a well-placed ball from Ryan at the back of the end zone.

It was tough to tell whether or not Hurst actually came down in bounds, but the offense sure celebrated like he did. Prior to practice, Quinn noted Hurst's ability to excel at running seam routes, and that skill was apparent on the catch he made.

Hurst's athleticism has been a primary talking point for many of the offensive players thus far in 2020, and it's clear he will have a big role for the offense.

Falcons will have plenty of speed on defense

Upon arriving in Atlanta, Quinn explained his desire to field a "fast and physical" defense. At the very least, the Falcons should easily fulfill the first part of that desire. With players like Keanu Neal and Foye Oluokun moving back into key roles for the defense, and the presence of new players such as Deone Bucannon and Dennard, the Falcons have speed all over the place.

At linebacker, safety and corner, there is more than enough speed, quickness and versatility to counter some of the excellent offenses Atlanta will face this fall. The Falcons have the personnel to adjust to various offensive groupings and formations without needing to make multiple substitutions, and the comfort with which the unit operated was in full display on Tuesday.

Defenses usually look like the more impressive group early on in camp, but that's a positive sign for a unit that needs to take a big step forward this season.

More camp observations

Entering his second season, Chris Lindstrom was among the line leaders during the Falcons' stretching period before practice.

Versatility is not just a quality Atlanta's defense possesses. The Falcons' wide receivers are extremely interchangeable and can line up all over the place.

Ito Smith continues to display exceptional quickness while making cuts. Given the talents the Gurley and Brian Hill possess, Smith will be a nice change-of-pace player for the Falcons to throw at defenses.

Laquon Treadwell is a big, physical receiver. The Falcons have liked having multiple big receivers in the past with players like Roddy White and Mohamed Sanu. With Treadwell and Christian Blake on the roster, Atlanta still has that type of size.