Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

When running through each rep at practice or a workout, Chris Lindstrom asks himself two questions: Is this decision making me a better football player? Is it helping make my team better?

The 23-year-old is serious about his approach to the game and his quest to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Atlanta. He also has an ambitious personal goal, too.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I want to try and be the best guard in the NFL, I want to try and be the best player that I can be," Lindstrom said. "We want to win a Super Bowl; we want to be a great team."

His intent combined with this physical skill set are the main reasons why the Falcons selected Lindstrom with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

After allowing 42 sacks on Matt Ryan in the 2018 season, the Falcons were desperate to bring in players who could improve their offensive line. So much so that Atlanta's general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, traded back into the first round to select right tackle Kaleb McGary with the No. 31 overall pick.

There was no question about the expectations for Lindstrom and McGary. Both were brought in to help shore up the right side of the offensive line right away.

"Chris is a special football player for a lot of reasons," said Falcons' offensive line coach Chris Morgan. "His intent, demeanor and accountability to his teammates makes him special."

Lindstrom looked the part from the minute he arrived at the team's facility in Flowery Branch. He impressed his coaches and teammates in rookie minicamp and through training camp. He was named the starting right guard in early part of training camp. He started his first NFL game when the Falcons traveled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings and everything appeared to be going the right way.

It wasn't long before the Falcons realized not only had they lost their first game of the season; they would also now be without Lindstrom for an undetermined amount of time. Lindstrom played 45 snaps before injuring his foot and missing the remainder of the game and was placed on the injured reserve list shortly after.

Although things were now going the furthest way from how Lindstrom imagined they would in his rookie season, his mentality never changed. It didn't matter if he was taking the field with his teammates or not. Lindstrom would prepare each week as if he was going to play.

Lindstrom would write down his plan of attack starting with how he would handle his assignments.

"The whole time I was injured I was preparing like I was playing a game every week," Lindstrom said. "I would write down notes [and say] 'OK, this is what I want to do against this guy.' I felt like mentally I was on it."