Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

The biggest challenge for Koetter was learning the new terminology in the Falcons' offensive scheme. And it's not as simple as one might think.

"Football language is pretty common throughout the NFL as far as what terms are used but there are a lot of terms in this system that mean something different," Koetter said. "The same two terms might have two different meanings. I was used to the terminology going back to the days when Mike Mularkey was originally the coordinator here. When I came the first time, we carried over that system, which is the old Pittsburgh Steeler terminology. Now, it's the Shanahan terminology that came here from [Washington] when Kyle came. Just some of the words mean the exact opposite. So, just getting it straight, getting all the words down in your brain that something that you've been calling one way for 12 years means something opposite."

Ryan, who has worked with Koetter for a total of four seasons now, continues to play at a high level and thinks his offense could be even better this year. In 2019, the Falcons' passing offense was one of the league's best under Koetter. The unit ranked No. 13 in points per game (23.8) and No. 3 in passing yards per game (294.6).

Atlanta's struggles on offense came mostly in the run game and pass protection, two areas Koetter identified that must improve. The Falcons finished 30th in the NFL in rushing offense averaging 85.1 yards per game. Ryan was sacked a career-high 48 times and the Falcons gave up a total of 50 sacks, fifth-most in the league. This was following a year in which Ryan was sacked 42 times in 2018 leading to the Falcons drafting guard Chris Lindstrom (No. 14 overall) and Kaleb McGary (No. 31) in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Koetter and Quinn spent the offseason devoted to finding ways to improve in these areas. The Falcons traded for tight end Hayden Hurst and signed running back Todd Gurley in free agency in hopes they'll help in these specific areas.

The Falcons appear to be at their best offensively when there's balance between the run and pass game. That's exactly what they'll try to get back to. Quinn said they were "missed the mark" in the run game last season.

"We've spent a lot of time together in terms of style, vision and where we want to go," Quinn said. "I've really reached in and he's provided a lot of insight on different topics, different things. So, our relationship has grown even stronger going into Year 2. Continuity in all three phases, that's a big deal for us heading in. His ability to attack in-game, that's one that you need with experience and he has it in bunches."

Koetter also said the offense needs to get off to a faster start in 2020. This is especially important on offense so Atlanta doesn't become one-dimensional.

Six of the Falcons' seven wins in 2019 came when they had the lead at the end of the first half. The Falcons were minus-73 in first-half point differential, which was 28th in the league. Eight of the top 11 teams in first-half point differential made the playoffs last season.

When the Falcons went on a 6-2 run to close out the season, Koetter was able to utilize his full playbook because he wasn't having to make up time and points. This directly impacted their ability to run the ball more effectively.