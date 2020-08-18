Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

Aug 18, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Kelsey Conway

The Falcons held their first padded practice on Tuesday and two veterans, Todd Gurley and Alex Mack, were present on the field but not practicing. Mack and Gurley had a scheduled day off as coach Dan Quinn is monitoring their workloads.

When asked about limiting players ahead of practices, Quinn said they have a plan in place to make sure they're keeping the players fresh.

"There will be some players who have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure [we] just keep hitting the markers of where we're at," Quinn said.

Mack, 34, has started every game for the Falcons in the last four seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler is the anchor of Atlanta's offensive line and the team relies on his presence in the middle.

Gurley, 26, is coming off a season in which his workload and production decreased with the Los Angeles Rams. Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee.

The Falcons signed Gurley in hopes to ignite their run game which ranked 30th in the NFL in 2019. Gurley remains confident in his ability and is in great shape as he gets ready for his first season in Atlanta.

Foye Oluokun in action | Best images from Day 11

Foye Oluokun and the linebackers were hard at work on the eleventh day of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Here are the best images from the day.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks with linebacker Mykal Walker #43 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 talks with linebacker Mykal Walker #43 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 70

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 cools down at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 cools down at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter talks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 70

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter talks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 before practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 70

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 70

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks with center Alex Mack #51 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks with center Alex Mack #51 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 works with center Matt Hennessy #61 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200816_Training Camp_KD2_4900
38 / 70
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action ]at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 70

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action ]at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to work at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to work at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 70

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper #34 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper #34 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 talks with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 talks with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 laughs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 puts on his hemet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 puts on his hemet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. #42 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 70

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is celebrated after making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is celebrated after making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 gestures as he, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 run at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 gestures as he, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 run at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive backs stand by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 70

Defensive backs stand by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 70

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

