Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

The Falcons held their first padded practice on Tuesday and two veterans, Todd Gurley and Alex Mack, were present on the field but not practicing. Mack and Gurley had a scheduled day off as coach Dan Quinn is monitoring their workloads.

When asked about limiting players ahead of practices, Quinn said they have a plan in place to make sure they're keeping the players fresh.

"There will be some players who have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure [we] just keep hitting the markers of where we're at," Quinn said.

Mack, 34, has started every game for the Falcons in the last four seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler is the anchor of Atlanta's offensive line and the team relies on his presence in the middle.

Gurley, 26, is coming off a season in which his workload and production decreased with the Los Angeles Rams. Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee.