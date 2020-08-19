Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

According to coach Dan Quinn, Falcons guard Jamon Brown will enter the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday.

Aug 19, 2020 at 09:23 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200810_Training Camp_KD2_0917
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

According to coach Dan Quinn, Falcons guard Jamon Brown will enter the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday.

Brown had not been a participant for Atlanta's ramp-up period ahead of training camp, and he figures to miss more time on the field after entering the protocol. A veteran addition last offseason, Brown, 27, was a potential candidate for the Falcons' starting left guard spot entering 2020. It's unclear just where in that pecking order Brown stood, however, after he struggled at times during the 2019 season while starting nine games at right guard.

With Brown entering the concussion protocol, the Falcons' left guard competition will now feature veteran James Carpenter, third-year pro Matt Gono and rookie Matt Hennessy.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Terrell has played at a high level since the Falcons began on-field practices, which is exactly what Atlanta needs 
Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Competition heating up in Falcons secondary; Todd Gurley shows off quickness

Atlanta's offseason focus on building quality depth on full display in early days of training camp
SFTB: Storylines no one is talking about, Todd Gurley, expectations for defense, John Cominsky, more
news

SFTB: Storylines no one is talking about, Todd Gurley, expectations for defense, John Cominsky, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

The Falcons donned pads for the first time in 2020 and the secondary looked sharp while making several plays
Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp
news

Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

As Dan Quinn said would happen to help monitor their workloads, the Falcons gave Todd Gurley and Alex Mack a scheduled day off on Tuesday
Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 
news

Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

Chris Lindstrom heads into his second season with the Falcons fully healthy and a quest for greatness
SFTB: Can Falcons win 10-12 games? Enough done on defense? Who has inside track to No. 3 WR and backup RB?
news

SFTB: Can Falcons win 10-12 games? Enough done on defense? Who has inside track to No. 3 WR and backup RB?

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list

With Carter coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any player listed under that designation
SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances
news

SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means
news

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

The Falcons are back to the primary quarterback trio that they had entering training camp in 2019

Top News

Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Competition heating up in Falcons secondary; Todd Gurley shows off quickness

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

Advertising