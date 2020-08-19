Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

Brown had not been a participant for Atlanta's ramp-up period ahead of training camp, and he figures to miss more time on the field after entering the protocol. A veteran addition last offseason, Brown, 27, was a potential candidate for the Falcons' starting left guard spot entering 2020. It's unclear just where in that pecking order Brown stood, however, after he struggled at times during the 2019 season while starting nine games at right guard.