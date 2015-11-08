Starters and Inactives: Falcons at 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.
FALCONS INACTIVES
CB 23 Robert Alford
S 25 William Moore
52 LB Justin Durant
62 C James Stone
72 T Bryce Harris
WR 85 Leonard Hankerson
DE 93 Malliciah Goodman
49ERS INACTIVESRB 28 Carlos Hyde
WR 81 Anquan Boldin* *CB 20 Kenneth Acker
CB 26 Tramaine Brock
CB 27 Keith Reaser
G 60 Brandon Thomas
OL 62 Ian SilbermanFALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 83 Jacob Tamme
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 51 Philip Wheeler
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 32 Jalen Collins
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 36 Kemal Ishmael
Specialists
K 3 Matt Bryant
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 14 Eric Weems
PR 14 Eric Weems
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher
49ERS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Quinton Patton
TE 89 Vance McDonald
LT 74 Joe Staley
LG 75 Alex Boone
C 66 Marcus Martin
RG 65 Jordan Devey
RT 71 Erik Pears
QB 2 Blaine Gabbert
WR 82 Torrey Smith
RB 30 Kendall Gaskins
FB 49 Bruce Miller Defense
LDT 90 Glenn Dorsey
NT 93 Ian Williams
RDT 92 Quinton Dial
OLB 55 Ahmad Brooks
ILB 53 NaVorro Bowman
ILB 57 Michael Wilhoite
OLB 59 Aaron Lynch
CB 26 Dontae Johnson
SS 29 Jaquiski Tartt
FS 35 Eric Reid
CB 47 Marcus CromartieSpecialists
K 9 Phil Dawson
P 5 Bradley Pinion
H 5 Bradley Pinion
KR 10 Bruce Ellington
PR 10 Bruce Ellington
LS 86 Kyle Nelson